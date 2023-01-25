Mudgee Guardian

Bathurst ready to host big field of competitors in second Central West Inter Club round

By Alexander Grant
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:00pm
Mudgee's Matt Webster celebrates his win at a Central West Interclub race at Cowra in 2017.

NUMBERS are looking strong for this Thursday's second round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series at Bathurst as competitors look to keep the Australia Day trophy on home soil.

