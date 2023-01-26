Mudgee Guardian

Community spirit and important work recognised at Rylstone ceremony

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Craig Bassett, Ambassador Catriona Rowntree and Kirilee Besant. Photo: Col Boyd

Recognising the best of the region, Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy handed out a raft of accolades at the Australia Day ceremony at Rylstone Showground on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.