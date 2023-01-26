Community spirit and important work recognised at Rylstone ceremony

Recognising the best of the region, Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy handed out a raft of accolades at the Australia Day ceremony at Rylstone Showground on Thursday morning.
Flanked by the region's Australia Day ambassador, television personality Catriona Rowntree, local radio host Craig Bassett was awarded Citizen of the Year and Kirilee Besant was chosen as Young Citizen of the Year.
Rounding out the awards was Rylstone Street Feast as Community Event of the Year, dual winners Theresa Therese and Cheryl Murray won the Glen Johnston Memorial Award - Music and Arts award, Jessica Reynolds won the Sports Award and the Volunteer Services Award went to Martin and Priscilla Weyermann.
Citizen of the Year Craig Bassett told the Mudgee Guardian that he was shocked by his nomination and was even more shocked that he won.
"I'm a little bit in shock... it come as a good surprise this morning," he said.
"There was a great crowd there today, everyone was happy to be out here [at Rylstone], the weather was great and Council pretty much put on a great event."
"It comes down to a recognition of the hard work that not only myself but the team [at Real FM] has put in the last three or four years with floods, fire, COVID, stuff like that to help our community out," Craig said.
He said he would be celebrating with dumplings and a beer. "The most Australian way you can do it," he said.
Speaking at the ceremony, MC Paul Griffiths sang Craig's praises for his work reporting on natural disasters.
"Craig has been an integral voice in the Mid-Western Region for more than a decade as radio 2MG and its sister station Real FM's breakfast announcer and news reporter, Basso is a passionate advocate for the whole district, whether it be community service, local news and reporting on the things that really matter and affect our region," he said.
"In the recent natural disasters for example... it's been outstanding, it's been respectful and responsible and in many cases quite comforting for those affected by the disasters.
"Craig has never been one to self promote or seek recognition for his work, and his integrity and his ongoing work ethic is very much appreciated right throughout our community."
