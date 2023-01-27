Shared future requires a celebration shift

There's a line in our Australian National Anthem that has always jarred for me.
Funnily enough it wasn't the "young and free" reference that ever did, although now that it has been changed I can appreciate why.
It's in the second verse, if anyone ever makes it there.
"For those who've come across the seas, we've boundless plains to share."
It's a lovely sentiment, but what grates is that it doesn't really represent the current situation in our wonderful country.
More like, for those who come across the sea, Nauru has some detention space to share on behalf of Australia.
And for those colonists and convicts who arrived from across the sea on January 26, 1788, the idea of "sharing" the land they stepped out on doesn't appear to have been acceptable.
This country owes much to its migrant population and the "melting pot" of nationalities, cultures and belief systems who have made this island their home over the past 200-plus years.
Just as we owe a debt that can never be repaid to Australia's traditional owners, who have been here for tens of thousands of years.
While many people speak out against Australia Day as doing that relationship a disservice, one could also argue a national day celebrating what brings us together while acknowledging our histories - both positive and negative elements - is an important process.
January 26 is a date that wounds many in our community with the ensuing tragedies and generations of segregation politics it signifies. However, it marked the start of our shared history, which is something we should learn from and continue to improve upon for a shared future.
It's telling that so many people choose Australia Day as the opportunity to take the oath and pledge to be a new Australian citizen.
In a recent survey, many migrants said Australia Day events made them feel more welcome in their adopted home. However, many of those surveyed were not necessarily aware of the date's significance and history.
To come together, celebrate and learn as a nation is vitally important.
But not on January 26.
We can't move forward together when we celebrate the day a nation was invaded.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.