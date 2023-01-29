UPDATE: LOCATED
A teenage boy missing from the state's Central West has been found safe and well.
The 16-year-old was last seen at a home on Belgravia Road, Molong, approximately 33km north-west of Orange, about 6.30pm yesterday, Sunday 29 January 2023.
Following inquiries, including a public appeal for information and geo-target text message alert, the teen was located about 9.30am today, Monday 30 January in Cudal.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
