Two-year-old airlifted to hospital following head on crash south of Ilford

A two-year-old boy was one of two people airlifted from the scene of a head-on crash on Sunday.
The accident occured on the Running Stream side, just outside of Ilford on Sunday at roughly 5:45pm.
Police told the Mudgee Guardian that on Sunday, 29 January two vehicles collided head-on near Ilford on the Castlereagh Highway.
One person from each of the vehicles was airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital with both in a serious but stable condition.
Of those airlifted, one was a 34-year-old male who was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was treated for compound fractures his arm and was flown to Westmead Hospital.
The other, a two-year-old boy was inside the second vehicle which was carrying a trailer going south carrying five people. The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition with suspected abdominal pain. His mum suffered minor injuries but went with the boy.
Another man and two children were also treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to Lithgow Integrated Health Service.
While you're here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.