A new fossil museum has been announced for the region, but no details on location and design

Gulgong will soon be home to a natural history museum, to complement the historic Henry Lawson Museum.
Gulgong will play host to one of the world's most impressive fossil collections that will be housed in the museum after $3 million was announced by the NSW Government. The yet-to-be-revealed exhibition space will display 'Michael Durrant's Wonderful World of Fossils Collection', which includes an extensive fossil display, full-size Dinosaur display, and 200-million-year-old Dinosaur Prints and rare bat fossils.
Dubbed the Gulgong Natural History Museum, Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy said the all-new facility will offer a one-of-a-kind exhibition and experience.
Council has not revealed where the proposed museum will be located now are there any plans on display to the public, but in a press release the building is said to feature interactive activities, a café, shop and amenities.
The Mudgee Guardian has reached out to Council and Dugald Saunders for more information on the location and design of the building.
"We're thrilled to receive the funding for this very exciting project, which will see Gulgong extend and diversify its trademark history offering," Cr Kennedy said.
"Gulgong has fantastic facilities like the Gulgong Gold Experience, the Gulgong Pioneers Museum, the Henry Lawson Centre, and most recently, the Gulgong Holtermann Museum, all celebrating the rich colonial and gold mining history."
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders has today announced $3 million for Mid-Western Regional Council to build the Gulgong Natural History Museum.
"Gulgong is well-known for its historic charm, and this project builds on that," Mr Saunders said.
