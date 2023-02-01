Mudgee Guardian
Our Future
Nsw Election

A new fossil museum has been announced for the region, but no details on location and design

Updated February 1 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 4:40pm
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders with Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor Des Kennedy and Council General Manager Brad Cam.

Gulgong will soon be home to a natural history museum, to complement the historic Henry Lawson Museum.

Local News

