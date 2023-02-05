Barnaby Joyce has called on Member for Calare Andrew Gee to resign from parliament following his defection from the National party.
Mr Joyce addressed the party faithful at a lunch in Orange on Thursday alongside state candidate Tony Mileto and MLC Scott Barrett.
Also in attendance were former Orange mayor Reg Kidd and current councillor Tammy Greenhalgh.
In response to questions regarding Mr Gee's decision to leave the Nationals over their refusal to support the proposed Voice to Parliament, Mr Joyce said his former party room colleague had an "obligation" to resign.
"Yes, of course [he should resign]," he said.
"It's like a contract, you went to the people at the last election representing the Nationals and then you unilaterally made the decision to change that guarantee you gave to the people that voted for you.
"Not out of courtesy to the National Party but out of courtesy to the people of Calare [he should resign].
"I think you have an obligation to go back to them and say I'm resigning and I'll stand again as an independent. If you back yourself in you might get up, I don't think so but you might."
The former deputy Prime Minister fielded multiple questions about Mr Gee from the audience as well as issuing a rallying cry for them to get behind the upcoming campaign.
Mr Mileto is also trying to win back a historically safe Nationals seat from independent Phil Donato.
"I'm just disappointed because the people that lose when you go independent is actually the local seat. They are the biggest losers," Mr Joyce said.
"The member that is here at the moment made a commitment to you, you are the ones who handed out how to vote cards and stood in the rain and raised money and sold lamingtons.
"You don't take out my effort, my money, my endeavours, my time, my donations and decide it was actually a donation to you because it wasn't.
"He's got to go. At the next election, he's got to get out."
Mr Gee had previously supported Mr Joyce after he won back the Nationals leadership in 2021 and was promoted as minister for veterans' affairs and defence personnel.
He told the CWD he wasn't surprised at Mr Joyce's comments and smaller towns in the electorate had been looked over by the major parties.
"As predicted, another week, another negative, personal, malicious attack right out of the National Party playbook, to remind everyone what's wrong with the major parties," he said.
"I'm sure many locals would have viewed the visit of the travelling entourage of politicians more positively if they'd stopped in places like Cudal and Eugowra on their way to Forbes and worked with local residents to get more effective and meaningful disaster relief delivered.
"No wonder people are disillusioned with political debate and are walking away from parties.
"The next election will roll around soon enough when everyone will get their say but in the meantime I think most people want to see a more constructive approach to politics and will take his comments with a big 'whatever.'
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
