Mudgee will soon be home to more electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers.
As part of a Federal Government scheme, Mudgee has been identified as an area where additional fast-charging infrastructure would be beneficial. The NRMA in conjunction with the council will install a new four-bay row of fast chargers at the council car park on Short Street.
There is currently just one fast charger available in town located at Club Mudgee. There are a number of slower chargers available, with the most central being one at The Stables. One of the aims of the Government scheme is to have EV chargers located no more than 150 kms apart.
The NRMA would cover all costs to build, power, maintain, and monitor the chargers. The Short street location was picked because it is close to amenities, the Mudgee Tourist Information Centre and is a short walk to the town centre.
NRMA EV chargers typically charge at a rate of 50 kilowatts (kWh), adding roughly 50 kilometres of range per 10-minute charge depending on initial battery percentage. They are free to use and offer both CCS2 or CHAdeMO cables to fit nearly all EV types sold in Australia that charge using DC power.
The Club Mudgee EV station is also being considered for an upgrade to a dual fast EV charging station.
New research by the Electric Vehicle Council revealed that Australia is on track to soon pass the milestone of 100,000 electric vehicles, with more than 83,000 EVs estimated to be on our roads now.
The research found that of the 83,000, 79 per cent are battery electric vehicles (BEVs) compared to 21 per cent plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). It is estimated that 44,000 EVs were in circulation at the beginning of 2022.
The new report also notes that the number of EVs purchased increased by 86 per cent in the last year, with 3.8 per of all new cars purchased being electric.
"If you think you're seeing more EVs on the road than you used to, you're right, but if we want to hit our national emissions targets we won't make it on this current trajectory," Electric Vehicle Council Chief Executive Behyad Jafari said.
"Australians are early adopters by nature, we care about our environment, and we don't want to rely on foreign oil. There is no reason for us to continue to lag the world on EV take up.
"The enthusiasm is there in abundance, we just need our governments to continue the policy reform that makes it easy to transition away from the exhaust pipe."
The new report also notes the number of public chargers has increased from 3,413 in 2021 to 4,943 in 2022. Fast chargers are up from 231 to 365.
