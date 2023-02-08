Mudgee Guardian
Nsw Election

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders says coalition's cashless pokies proposal will 'support regional venues'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:38am, first published February 8 2023 - 2:17pm
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the coalition's plan to make pokies cashless by 2028 balances protecting venues and addressing concerns. Pictures from file

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders says the coalition's cashless pokies proposal is a "sensible one" which will help tackle problem gambling in the region while protecting local venues.

Local News

