A veritable treasure trove of antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces will be up for grabs this weekend when Lowe Family Wines plays host to an auction of pieces collected and curated by antique lover and chef Kim Currie.
Kim, perhaps best known for her culinary prowess, is also a lover and collector of antiques. Her store Flora Speed was a showcase for her love of the eclectic and now with an abundance of pieces, some have to find new homes.
"I've always collected, I've loved old things... the timber, old glass and china, marble and wrought iron. The character of things that have had another life and even imagining what that piece has done in another life," Kim said.
"With the cellar door and the restaurant and bakery and pavilion, all those spaces we've used various antiques there - so that's given me an opportunity to buy a range of things and I've tended to buy things that I liked, now we have a range of things that are in excess."
Kim opened Flora Speed right at the beginning of the pandemic and for two years there is some stock from there as well including pieces she said are 'personal favourites'. Anyone looking for a bargain can be hopeful, with most pieces starting with no reserve.
"There will only be a handful of pieces with a reserve on them, the rest we want to find homes [for]," Kim said.
"It's quite a nice thing in itself too to imagine that these things that we no longer need... will find another home where they're loved."
The auction will be held in and around the Pavillion at Lowe Family Wines from 10 am on Saturday, 11 February.
