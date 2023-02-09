Dead letter: Mail deliveries return to Hill End area as search for new contractor begins

A dispute between contractors and Australia Post led to some residents in the region facing disruption to their regular postal service.
Residents in the Grattai, Hargraves, Windeyer and Hill End areas were without a postman for two days after a contract was not renewed between Australia Post and the local contractor that works to deliver mail to those areas.
"Deliveries have resumed to the Grattai, Hargraves, Windeyer and Hill End area following a two-day delay. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this short delay. A temporary delivery contractor is operating in the area and arrangements are underway to appoint a new delivery contractor," an Australia Post spokesperson told the Mudgee Guardian.
"Australia Post remains committed to providing postal services for this community and encourages anyone with concerns about their mail delivery to contact us on 13POST."
Windeyer resident Mandy Jellison said she relies on government-issued medical scripts to be delivered every fortnight. Without her needles, Mandy says she suffers from extreme pain and is unable to walk.
"The mail delays made me feel anxious," Mandy said.
More local news
These local delays come at a time when Australia Post says it is at a "crossroads" and it expects to report a full-year loss for the first time since 2015 as letters continue to decline.
The government-owned enterprise announced on Wednesday it made a profit before tax of just $23.6 million for the six months to December 31, down 88.2 per cent from the same time last year.
A postage rate hike announced last month that raised the cost of mailing letters from $1.10 to $1.20 will only partially offset its losses from letters, the company warned.
"For more than a decade, Australia Post has been flagging concerns about the long-term viability of the business as it currently operates," group chief executive managing director Paul Graham said.
"During the COVID-19 lockdowns, we benefited from a considerable boost to our parcels business, which has now abated and revealed the unsustainable nature of the status quo.
"We are at a crossroads and the headwinds facing our business have never been stronger.''
Letters were in an "unstoppable decline" because of digital communications, yet the cost of delivering them was rising thanks to the increasing number of delivery points, he said.
With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.