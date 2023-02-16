The rivalry continues with Dragons versus Rabbitohs Advertising Feature

Jakoda Annesley, Lucy Fry, Ruby Bettand, Maliya Annesley and Saige Annesley in 2022. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

The annual Charity Shield grudge match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the South Sydney Rabbitohs returns to Mudgee with both sides looking to hit their strides before the season begins.



Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium will once again be full to the brim with visitors and league fans from across the region all hoping to cheer their team to victory and catch a glimpse of their favourite players in action.

It is also one of the last chances for coaches of both teams to settle on final player combinations before the NRL kicks off on Thursday, March 2.

The Dragons beat the Rabbitohs last year in a close and heated match. Picture by Ciara Bastow

While both teams have had some off-field drama in the off season, players and coaching staff are focused ahead what is always a big match for both sides.

The 2022 edition saw an almost sell-out crowd of 9257 witness the Dragons win the Charity Shield for the first time in 10 years after holding out the Rabbitohs 16 to 10.

The Rabbitohs are entering their second year under coach Jason Demetriou and having not faced any major key losses coming into 2023, should start favourites for the game.

Peter Sunner and David Ross enjoying the Dragons versus the Rabbitohs. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

The Dragons have made a few changes to their 2022 squad following some player movements and retirements. Coach Anthony Griffin will be hoping his players find some early form after finishing tenth last season and missing the finals.