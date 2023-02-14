A sad loss of art thanks to Gulgong vandals

By mid-December, a mere two months after being installed, the Sculptures in the Garden committee was disappointed and dismayed to be told that the corten kangaroo had been destroyed by vandals attempting to rip the sculpture from its cement footings. The damage was so extensive that the kangaroo's legs where wrenched from the footing and the sculpture has been torn and buckled. Although the work was completely bent in half, Mid-Western Regional Council acted immediately and resurrected the work in association with the SIG committee and the artist Matt Hill.