A sad loss of art thanks to Gulgong vandals

Sculptures in the Garden, Mudgee is regional New South Wales' largest annual outdoor art exhibition. For more than 11 years the exhibition has offered artists a platform to exhibit their works alongside respected peers from across Australia, while also having the opportunity to be selected for a number of acquisition and non-acquisition prizes.
The winning artworks of past Sculptures in the Garden exhibitions can be found nestled along the banks of the Cudgegong River in Mudgee. Like treasures to be found, 26 works have been placed along the Lawson Park Sculpture Walk to be admired by passers-by, both local and visiting.
To extend the enjoyment of this public art to more residents within our region, in 2022 the Sculptures in the Garden committee commissioned another 2 works and donated them to the Mid-Western Regional Council including 'Second Sun' by Rylstone artist Alex Scheibner, installed near Rylstone rotary park and 'Rufus' a corten steel kangaroo by Victorian artist, Matt Hill.
'Rufus' was Installed in Dr Fletcher Park in Gulgong and was intended to be a permanent sculpture to be enjoyed by the people of Gulgong and all those who visit the historical town.
By mid-December, a mere two months after being installed, the Sculptures in the Garden committee was disappointed and dismayed to be told that the corten kangaroo had been destroyed by vandals attempting to rip the sculpture from its cement footings. The damage was so extensive that the kangaroo's legs where wrenched from the footing and the sculpture has been torn and buckled. Although the work was completely bent in half, Mid-Western Regional Council acted immediately and resurrected the work in association with the SIG committee and the artist Matt Hill.
However, on the 26th of January, the kangaroo sculpture was vandalised again, a testament that there is a small minority within the Gulgong community who want to spoil it for the rest.
The goal of trying to establish public art throughout the Mid-Western Region (not just Mudgee) has been hampered by these acts of vandalism and we feel sorry for the Gulgong community who now sadly won't be able to enjoy this addition of art and culture in their town.
Sculptures in the Garden committee
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.