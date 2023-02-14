Mudgee Guardian
A sad loss of art thanks to Gulgong vandals

By Sculptures in the Garden Committee
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
'Rufus' the kangaroo sculpture was destroyed by vandals. Photo: Supplied

Sculptures in the Garden, Mudgee is regional New South Wales' largest annual outdoor art exhibition. For more than 11 years the exhibition has offered artists a platform to exhibit their works alongside respected peers from across Australia, while also having the opportunity to be selected for a number of acquisition and non-acquisition prizes.

