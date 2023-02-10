Shine bright: Mudgee Glow event to glam up the center of town

Mudgee CBD will light up with illuminated displays, food and entertainment for an all new event in the CBD next month following an announcement by Mid-Western Regional Council on Thursday.
Council says Mudgee Glow is a free family event that will be held across Robertson Park and Market Street on Friday, 31 March from 6pm - 9pm.
The tree-lined Market Street will be decorated with a dusting of fairy lights as roving entertainment and food trucks will be installed in Robertson Park.
The lights will be installed for two weeks.
Mayor Des Kennedy said in a press release that the event will be an exciting event for the entire family.
"We're really excited to put on this very unique event, the first of its kind in the region," Cr Kennedy said.
"It caters for parents and teens, right down to younger children.
"It really will be spectacular, and what's even better it is completely free thanks to funding through the NSW Government."
Parking is available for free at the Short Street car park.
