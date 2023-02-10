Mudgee Guardian

Jakob Poyner speaks from Mudgee on his dramatic entry to Australian Idol's top 50

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma's Jakob Poyner had a dramatic introduction to Australian Idol. Picture by Channel Seven

Jakob Poyner was not overly disappointed when he walked off the stage from Australia Idol without the endorsements from three judges that he needed to be one of the top 50 to go to the next stage of the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.