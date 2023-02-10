In photos: The top five stories you missed this week

We're all too busy to pay attention to the things that matter, which is why you're here. You just want the news in an easily digestible form that is simple enough that you can pretend you know what you're talking about to your friends.
I kid, but there is so much news that it can be hard to keep up, which is why below you'll find a list of the most read and most important stories of the week.
Without further ado, here are the TOP 5 stories of the week from around Mudgee and Australia that you might have missed this week.
Mudgee Pizza has closed.
A sign that read 'closed until further notice' was taped to the front door of the woodfired pizza maker in late December 2022; the business has not reopened since. Equipment was in the process of being moved out of the premises on Monday afternoon, 6 February.
One way or the other, the next step in the future of Lue will soon be decided.
The community will get a rare chance to have its voice heard when a public hearing on the Bowdens Silver project at Lue will be held in Mudgee.
Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.
Since then she has studied, trained and taught yoga to a small but dedicated group. Hannah is about to embark on her next big journey when she opens her own yoga studio, Good Culture Club, in Lovejoy Village.
A veritable treasure trove of antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces will be up for grabs this weekend when Lowe Family Wines plays host to an auction of pieces collected and curated by antique lover and chef Kim Currie.
A community has spread its arms open wide for a little girl and her family after they were rocked with bad news recently.
