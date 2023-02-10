Man remains in custody following Oberon murder allegations

A MAN who allegedly killed a person in Oberon on Thursday morning has had his case heard in court.
Luke Samouel Simon, 57, of Jenolan Street, Oberon, did not appear before Bathurst Local Court on February 10 when his solicitor, Mr Hollis, appeared on his behalf.
Simon is accused of shooting Damien Conlon - who he is believed to have known - shortly after 8am on February 9.
Simon was arrested at the house and taken to Bathurst Police Station to assist with inquiries before he was charged with murder and refused bail.
A crime scene was established, which was examined by specialist forensic police who seized a firearm for further examination.
Mr Hollis applied for a justice health warrant to flag Simon, who did not apply for bail, as was heard in open court.
Simon will return to Bathurst Local Court on April 5 for brief service, and will appear by audio-visual link.
