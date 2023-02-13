Big laughs and plenty of fundraising all in a night's work for Gulgong guest Kerry O'Keeffe

A fundraiser held at the Gulgong RSL club saw a healthy crowd of more than 170 guests turn up for a night, of fun, fundraising and a bit of banter with special guest, cricket commentator Kerry O'Keeffe.
While the exact total raised is still to be finalised, club President Steve Haney said they expect to have raised about $6,000-$7,000 which will go towards better facilities and equipment for the Gulgong cricket community and some local charities and causes.
More local news:
"We're very happy with what we did and where we go with our next meeting we'll decide the fund and where we need to go. Obviously, we'll support Gulgong cricket and also some community charities as well could be something we're looking into," Haney said.
"The response was pretty good - Kerry O'Keeffe, spoke for 45 minutes... he stayed around, and we obviously put him up but he stayed and did his speech... he had the audience captivated and obviously his laugh is just outstanding.
"He [Kerry] didn't leave until 11 o'clock, he walked around he got photos, he talked to people, he involved himself in the moment. He got to know the community pretty well."
"It was a great night," resident Lyn Anderson said.
"It was really good. He was so funny and it was so entertaining. We just had a great night."
