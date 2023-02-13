Mudgee Guardian
Big laughs and plenty of fundraising all in a night's work for Gulgong guest Kerry O'Keeffe

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Kerry O'Keefe with his 'twin' Steve Chidgey who was visiting from Sydney. Photo: Supplied / Lyn Anderson

A fundraiser held at the Gulgong RSL club saw a healthy crowd of more than 170 guests turn up for a night, of fun, fundraising and a bit of banter with special guest, cricket commentator Kerry O'Keeffe.

