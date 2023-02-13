Mystery surrounds the circumstances of a woman's arrest for alleged dangerous driving months after she was involved in a fatal car crash.
The 71-year-old collided with another vehicle on the Mitchell Highway near Geurie - between Mudgee and Dubbo - at 4.15pm October 2, 2022.
A 69-year-old female in the second vehicle died at the scene. Her male passenger was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in Sydney with serious injuries.
On Sunday the driver of the first car - who also sustained serious injuries - was arrested in Dubbo. She was charged with four offences of dangerous and negligent driving resulting in death.
NSW Police told said they are "unable to say how new information came to light." No further details were provided.
The woman's licence has been suspended. She will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 12.
More local and regional news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.