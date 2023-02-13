How to drought-proof your backyard: A seven-step guide

you can do a few things to drought-proof your backyard, and this article will share a seven-step guide to doing just that.

Australia is indeed a lucky country. It's the land of the fair go, she'll be right and no worries. Many Australians consider their country the best on Earth, and with good reason.



There is plenty of opportunity for all, low unemployment, an excellent lifestyle and thriving cities and towns. Many people migrate to Australia, too, attracted by all of the above, as is evidenced by our rapidly growing population.

Yet Australia can also be a harsh place to live, with wild fluctuations in weather. Prone to bushfires, floods and cyclones up north, Aussie weather can be brutal. As some of our readers know, Australia is prone to drought. Drought is an extended period with little to no rain.

But what if you have a thriving garden built with reliable fencing supplies and well-landscaped? A drought could ruin your lush, verdant backyard. However, you can do a few things to drought-proof your backyard, and this article will share a seven-step guide to doing just that.

Cultivate healthy soil

The first step to drought-proofing your yard is to ensure that your soil is healthy and rich, full of live-giving nutrients that your plants need to thrive.

You can improve your soil's structure by adding bulk amounts of organic materials such as compost, aged manures, and mulch. If you compost at home, you should have a good supply, as most organic waste can be composted easily. Work the organic matter in by turning it over with the soil using a garden fork, which will aerate the soil and allow better water penetration. Then mulch to a depth of 7-10 centimetres which will prevent water loss and also keep the soil cool.

Choose the right plants

Some plants are hardier than others and are naturally drought resistant. However, this doesn't mean you should only plant succulents and cacti, even though they are naturally hardy. Do some research and find drought-tolerant or low-water-use plants. Certain Australian native grasses and shrubs are drought-resistant as they've evolved in the harsh Aussie climate. Some plants from Mediterranean areas have also adapted to endure long periods without water, such as geraniums, olives and roses.

Some other tips include choosing grey or thick-leaved plants, which are naturally water efficient. Also, buy healthy, established plants that won't perish in the heat without much water.

Be water smart

There are lots of ways you can save water and keep your garden flourishing during a drought. You can train your plants to search for less water. You can do this by watering for a long time, but less often so your plants learn to use scarce water. If you have water restrictions, this might match the times you're allowed to use water. This method will encourage your plants to develop root systems that will become more resistant to drought. You do not want to do short, daily watering as this will scupper this method of training your plants.

Group your thirsty plants

If you do have some thirsty species of plants in your garden, try growing them close to each other, so only one part of your garden requires frequent watering. This way, you can focus your watering in that area instead of spreading it across your whole back or front yard.

Ruthless weeding

Weeds are plants, too; like all plants, they need water and sunlight to thrive. There's no shortage of sunlight in Australia, but there will definitely be a water shortage during a drought. As such, you don't want weeds stealing precious water from your plants. You can ensure that the weeds don't rob your plants of life-giving water by ruthlessly weeding your garden.

Time your watering

During a drought, it's essential to time your watering, especially if it's going to be a hot day. You should water before 10 am, or even before 9 am on a stinking hot day, or after 4 or 5 pm. If you water during the middle of a hot day, the water will evaporate before it can soak into the soil and get to your plants' root systems. When watering, use a hand-held hose with a trigger nozzle which will help you to conserve water.

Use a wetting agent

Our final tip is to use a specialised wetting agent to help water absorb into the soil. You can buy these agents at most home and garden stores, which are a vital part of your drought strategy to keep your garden thriving during these extreme weather periods.

