Louisa Lawson statue will soon be placed at its permanent home on Market Street

Born in Guntawang in 1848 Louisa Lawson has been described as one of Australia's original feminists and 'the mother of women's suffrage'. The second of 12 children and raised in poverty, Louisa accomplished much in her life in addition to her work fighting for women's rights, including creating and publishing The Dawn, Australia's first journal produced solely by women. The family spent many years in Mudgee, where Louisa met and married Niels Larsen, father of her five children whom she raised mostly on her own.

