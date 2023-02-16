Louisa Lawson statue will soon be placed at its permanent home on Market Street

After two-and-a-half years of planning, advocating and fundraising, the dream to erect a statue of suffragette Louisa Lawson will soon be a reality.
The statue, sculpted by local artist Margot Stephens will be officially unveiled at 11.00 am on Wednesday, 8 March - International Women's Day - at its new home in front of the Library in Market Street with a Gala Dinner at The Pavilion at Lowe's - a stone's throw from where Louisa lived - later that evening.
President of the Rotary Club of Mudgee Chris Stephens said he was elated that the long project has a completion date.
"Last August we knew we had the money, and up until that point we hadn't done anything about getting a statue built. We were very conservative and at that point, we said to Margot [Stephens] 'go for it!'," Chris said.
"It's a stunning statue and it's going to be a very prominent feature of the Mudgee streetscape and I'd venture to suggest that it will be more photographed than the clock tower in due course.
"We're very excited."
The sculpture was designed and created by Mudgee sculptor Margot Stephens. This week the bronze statue is being cast in Sydney under the supervision of Margot who is there to make sure her vision is realised perfectly.
Margot's impressive body of work includes a bronze statue for the city of Newcastle of Joy Cummings, Australia's first female lord mayor.
Born in Guntawang in 1848 Louisa Lawson has been described as one of Australia's original feminists and 'the mother of women's suffrage'. The second of 12 children and raised in poverty, Louisa accomplished much in her life in addition to her work fighting for women's rights, including creating and publishing The Dawn, Australia's first journal produced solely by women. The family spent many years in Mudgee, where Louisa met and married Niels Larsen, father of her five children whom she raised mostly on her own.
Near the statue will be a QR code that people can scan on their phones to learn more about Louisa's life and her accomplishments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.