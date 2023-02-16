Mudgee Guardian
Our Future

Louisa Lawson statue will soon be placed at its permanent home on Market Street

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 6:00pm
After two-and-a-half years of planning, advocating and fundraising, the dream to erect a statue of suffragette Louisa Lawson will soon be a reality.

Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

