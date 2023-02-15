Tractor convoy makes its way through Mudgee on morning of public hearing on controversial Lue mine

On Wednesday morning, a convoy of more than two dozen tractors and supporters in their vehicles drove into Mudgee, slowing down traffic amid scattered horns of support from some drivers.
The tractorcade as it was called, was organised by Lue Action Group (LAG) to bring attention to what the group calls a dangerous and potentially damaging mine, referring to the Bowdens Silver Project at Lue and timed to coincide with a public hearing that began on Wednesday.
The public hearing is being held in the Main Pavillion at the Mudgee Showground from February 15-17.
The community is getting a chance to have its voice heard. A public hearing on the Lue project is being held in the Main Pavillion at the Mudgee Showground from Wednesday, February 15-17. While a chance to speak in person has ended, written submissions can still be lodged via the IPC website until 5pm on Friday, February 24.
The Mudgee event being a public hearing means all appeal rights from the IPC's ultimate decision are removed.
More local news:
"Once it's over, it's over, we're not going any further," Tom Combes, President of the LAG told the Mudgee Guardian in early February.
"We didn't even get two months to get ready for the IPC's public hearing.
"What we [Lue Action Group] have been doing for years and years is trying to inform the community of another point of view. We're trying to get some correct information out within the community, and highlighting the risks with the project."
The State Significant Development proposal is now in the latter stages of the planning approvals process, which requires approval under both NSW and Commonwealth planning and environmental legislation.
If approved, construction would begin in 2024. Bowdens says this would create 320 direct construction jobs and 228 ongoing operational jobs throughout the life of the mine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.