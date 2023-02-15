The Gulgong publicans who ripped out all their poker machines

When Matt and Margot Felvus bought the historic Gulgong Post Office Hotel last year, they knew they had a lot of work ahead of them. But when they took the poker machines out, some said they were crazy.
Relatively new to the hotel game, Matt and Margot both admitted there's still a lot to learn, but early community feedback has been positive since they took over the pub in November 2022.
"It's been a bit of a hectic journey over the last four months, there's been plenty go wrong - it is a historic old building - but we're getting there and what we're starting to find is... more and more people coming in are really appreciating the fact that there are no pokies and appreciate the fact that they can sit at the front bar and have a conversation," Matt said,
"We wanted to create a morally-sustainable business, not just a business that relied on gaming revenue...
"We also really wanted... the atmosphere that pubs used to have and not just people sitting there slamming endless $50s into a machine."
Between December 2021 and May 2022, people living within the Mid-Western Regional Council area put $4.53 million into pokies at their local clubs. And, from January to June 2022, $4.59 million was put into pokies at local hotels. A share of that $9.12 million was not something that Matt and Margot wanted a part of.
"I think there's a turn in the community where people are really open to the damage of what poker machines do," Matt said.
"Everyone knows someone that has had a busted up marriage or they might have slammed their whole pay into the pokies and been in financial ruin. I think that those stories are becoming more apparent as we speak, it's a well-known fact that NSW has more poker machines than any other jurisdiction in the world.
"To buck against the trend - we certainly had a lot of people who thought we were mad. And look, we're not there yet. I'm not going to say we're a success story straight away but we're certainly on our way."
The decision to remove the machines in the first place was something the duo feel strongly about.
"My parents had pubs, so I was born and bred into them and my parents actually left the business when poker machines came in," Margot said.
"We both come from the south coast... Dapto Leagues [Club] has one of the highest amount of machines in NSW, so growing up in a little community like that watching parents, teachers... people that we knew go down a really hard place was difficult," Margot said.
Matt said he feels like their decision to forgo the pokies is part of a larger pivot away from the machines back to the pubs of old.
"I think we're seeing a trend now in the other direction. I'm noticing a lot of miners or tradies who might come in and they first balk at the fact that there are no poker machines but after a while, they sit there and really appreciate it," Matt said.
"There was a comment the other day - 'this is great, I've sat here for two hours and I haven't slammed $200 in a poker machine'. So we're getting more people coming in for a social beer after work and playing a game of pool and enjoying some music in the beer garden... and going home with a pocket full of cash rather than empty.
"It's good for our community."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders says the coalition's cashless pokies proposal is a "sensible one" which will help tackle problem gambling in the region while protecting local venues.
The policy reform package - which the coalition promised to bring in later this year should they be successful at the March 25 state election - would see every poker machine in NSW be made cashless by December 2028.
"It's a comprehensive plan to tackle the issues identified by the Crime Commission and that provides industry the time, certainty and support to plan for the future," said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
