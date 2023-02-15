Mudgee Guardian
Our Business

The Gulgong publicans who ripped out all their poker machines

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated February 15 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Publicans Margot and Matt Felvus with bartender Kerry Smith. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

When Matt and Margot Felvus bought the historic Gulgong Post Office Hotel last year, they knew they had a lot of work ahead of them. But when they took the poker machines out, some said they were crazy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.