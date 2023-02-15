Mudgee Guardian

Ted Cox found himself stuck in Dubbo during the storm without accommodation

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Cox had quite the ordeal when he came to Dubbo for a health check-up. Picture by Benjamin Palmer

Mudgee man Ted Cox thought he was coming to Dubbo for a simple post-cancer check-up at Dubbo Private Hospital, but his trip ended up being anything but simple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.