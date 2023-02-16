What to bring and where to go: Your guide to the Charity Shield

Information thanks to Mid-Western Regional Council, NRL and BoM.
Times:
Tickets:
Tickets are still available at 123tix.com.au and patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Tickets will be available at the gate if not sold out prior.
GRANDSTAND
PRE-SALE
GAME DAY
GENERAL ADMISSION
PRE-SALE
GAME DAY
Buses
Return buses will be operating between Gulgong and Rylstone/Kandos and can be purchased at 123tix.com.au. A free shuttle bus will be operating in Mudgee CBD and West Mudgee. A low floor bus will also be available for patrons requiring assistance.
Departing from:
Return buses all depart from Glen Willow Stadium following the completion of the main game at approximately 5.50pm.
Mudgee CBD Loop
Mudgee West Loop
Weather:
It's going to be a hot one, so hot in fact that times have been altered for player safety. Temperatures are expected to peak at around 37 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with a possible storm on Saturday afternoon.
Remember to slip on a shirt, slop on some sunscreen, slap on a hat, seek some shade and slide on some sunnies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.