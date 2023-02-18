Mudgee Guardian

Rabbitohs run roughshod over dismal Dragons to re-claim Charity Shield

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 18 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons back-rower Jaydn Su'A tangles with Souths five-eighth Cody Walker in Saturday's Charity Shield. Picture by Harley Bye

It's dubbed the Charity Shield, but South Sydney weren't in a charitable mood on Saturday, blowing a rudderless Dragons outfit off the park in sweltering conditions in Mudgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.