It was a marvellous weekend not to be missed in Mudgee on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 with a trio of events.
Despite sweltering conditions on Saturday a strong crowd turned out for the 40th annual Charity Shield at Glen Willow Stadium to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs take on the St George Illawarra Dragons.
A total of 8,317 supporters watched the match as the temperature rose to 37 degrees, to see Souths claim back the shield title, defeating the Dragons 42-24.
Mid-Western Region mayor Des Kennedy praised well-behaved fans for their patience on the day.
"Everything ran smoothly and it was fantastic to see locals and visitors alike enjoying themselves at a great day out," he said.
Council estimated approximately $1.6 million was spent in the Mudgee region over the weekend at restaurants, cafes, retailers and hotels and motels.
Cobb & Co Court Boutique Hotel had no vacancy over the weekend according to office manager Nerralyn Skinner.
"We were fully booked out on Friday and Saturday, we have 16 rooms and there was an average of two people to a room. Some did stay for the Sunday," she said.
"It's great to see our local economy booming once again especially post COVID."
Cr Kennedy said large events provide a real boost to the local economy and council plans to continue working with NRL teams to attract games in Mudgee.
"The success of this game comes down to a tremendous amount of planning on the part of Council as we continue to revise and improve the event format," he said.
Also on Saturday, thousands flocked to Gulgong Showground for the 2023 Gulgong Show.
From woodchopping to whip cracking, a rodeo and an animal nursery, there was plenty to see and do for everyone.
Events continued into Sunday with the Country Championships at Mudgee Racecourse on February 19. Patrons came from far and wide dressed to the nines to get a taste of some of the best country racing on offer.
Trained by Dubbo's Dar Lunn, five-year-old mare Praline had an impressive victory on the day.
Next on the events calendar for Mudgee will be an A-League match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC on March 11.
An NRL match will follow on April 1 when the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles take on the Newcastle Knights. Tickets for both events are available now.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
