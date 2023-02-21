Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee economy buzzing at the core after Charity Shield, Country Champs and Gulgong Show

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:00am
It was a trio of events in Mudgee over the weekend which made businesses boom.

It was a marvellous weekend not to be missed in Mudgee on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 with a trio of events.

