A new sports display has been added to Mudgee Historical Society's museum all thanks to a generous donor.
Paralympian and Mudgee native Sue Ellen Lovett made a "large and generous" donation to the museum late in 2022.
Her donated collection included medals, a relay torch, citations, uniforms, Sydney 2000 Paralympics certificates, scrap books, banners, posters and articles.
Ms Lovett has recorded a lifetime of sporting excellence and achievement in the equestrian field and is a founding member of Riding for the Disabled.
She was awarded Disabled Sports Person of the Year, and is a Commonwealth Champion in equestrian events.
She has also raised millions of dollars through undertaking marathon rides from Sydney to Melbourne and everywhere in between.
