A MAN has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly damaging the glass windows and door at Andrew Gee's Bathurst office.
Police were called to the Member for Calare's office in George Street at about 11.15pm on Friday, February 17.
Upon arrival, they discovered damage to the front glass door and adjoining window.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said police located a man, who was sitting in the gutter out the front, and attempted to arrest him in relation to the incident.
After his arrest, the 52-year-old was charged with malicious damage, trespass and resisting arrest.
He was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at Bathurst Local Court on March 15, 2023.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said anyone with information or closed-circuit television footage related to the incident should contact police.
Mr Gee's Bathurst office was closed following the incident.
ACM masthead the Western Advocate has reached out to Mr Gee for comment, but he is yet to respond.
In a brief statement on Facebook, he thanked the police for their work and the citizen who "called the incident".
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
