Mudgee Guardian

Man charged after striking, spitting at officer and failing to leave licensed premises in Mudgee

Updated February 21 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police news.

A 31 year-old man will face court next month after allegedly assaulting police and failing to leave a licensed premise when directed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.