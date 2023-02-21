A 31 year-old man will face court next month after allegedly assaulting police and failing to leave a licensed premise when directed.
About 9.30pm on Saturday, February 18 officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a hotel on Church Street in Mudgee to conduct a routine audit of the venue.
Officers approached a man, who was escorted out after he allegedly refused to leave when asked due to intoxication.
As he left the building, police allege the man attempted to break free, striking a sergeant in the head and spitting in the face of a senior constable.
The man was taken to Mudgee Police Station and charged with two counts of assault police officer, excluded person fail to leave premises when required, and hinder or resist police.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, March 14 March.
