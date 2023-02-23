Henbury Sports and Recreation Club has secured $6,354 in funding for clubhouse renovations through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
The state Government funds will deliver much needed improvements to the local facilities including a new roof for the club house.
Henbury's Michelle Babbage said the funding was welcome news.
"This is great news for the club and I am excited to get on with finding a local tradesman to fix the roof."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said it was fantastic news for the centre which hosts many community groups and events throughout the year,
"The Henbury Club is a popular place for locals to gather and we want to keep it in the best shape possible," he said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community club."
Mr Toole congratulated those who were successful in their funding applications and was excited to see future projects come to life.
"I look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
Henbury Sports and Recreation Club is an 18 hole grass greens golf course.
The course backs on to the Capertee Valley and Wollemi National Park.
The course provides a habitat for a variety of native animals and birds.
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
Applications for the 2023 program open in May 2023.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
