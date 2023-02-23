Mudgee Guardian

Funding boost to help get Henbury Golf Club a new clubhouse roof

February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Henbury Golf Club is excited to get a new roof on their clubhouse. Photo supplied

Henbury Sports and Recreation Club has secured $6,354 in funding for clubhouse renovations through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

