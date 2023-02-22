Mudgee Guardian
Our Business

Perfectly Sorted home staging, styling expands in Dubbo property market

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Perfectly Sorted team and some properties they have staged ready for sale, including a home at Dubbo (top right). Pictures supplied

Have you ever scrolled through a real estate website and noticed how some of the homes are so perfectly presented - with beautiful furniture, plants and artwork on the walls - that they look like they've come out of a magazine?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.