A 13 year-old boy has been airlifted to Westmead Children's hospital in a stable condition after a collision on his bike with a car in Mudgee on Wednesday morning.
At about 9am paramedics were called to the intersection of Church and Horatio Streets where they received reports of a car and bicycle had collided.
The rider suffered leg injuries and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Mudgee Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall said the boy was treated with splints and a pelvic blinder alongside pain relief and was airlifted by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
"This collision took place at the main intersection on the way into town, causing a pretty significant traffic jam," he said.
"This incident shows how important it is to wear a helmet. Without it, this patient would have been at a much higher risk of a head injury."
The driver of the Toyota Landcruiser, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
