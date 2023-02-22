Mudgee Historical Society has received a boost to help preserve history.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders recently announced the Mudgee Historical Society has received $145,284 to construct a new display shed at the Mudgee Museum.
Thanks to funding from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, locals and visitors will soon have better access to larger historical artefacts.
"As Australia's Top Tourism Town, Mudgee has so much to offer visitors, including the Mudgee Museum which showcases the cultural heritage of the region," Mr Saunders said.
The new shed will provide the historical society with the space to properly preserve and display their larger antique farm machinery and equipment, showcasing Mudgee's rich agricultural history to visitors from near and far.
Mudgee Historical Society Inc Secretary Heather McCormick said she was grateful for this support from NSW Government.
"Unfortunately, there are a number of pieces that people rarely get to see, as they're all packed in together," Ms McCormick said.
"We will now have the ability to display our larger items and machinery, while presenting them in a historical fashion."
Round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund will support local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.
Oddities and Random relics
The Mudgee Museum is also displaying items that are interesting in their own right, but are unrelated to anything else on display.
Currently there is a plug of tobacco from Fiji, body parts of toy dolls where the main part of the dolls have been lost to the ages, a random woven Chinese shoe, a hand rolled cigarette from China mounted on a card, a desk set made from the antlers of a long deceased small mammal, a lottery ticket from Lottery #1, a piece of sarcophagus and other small related Egyptian relics and a 1930s pooping dog toy.
