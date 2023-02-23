Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Lakers Junior Basketball players head to Griffith for Western competition

Updated February 23 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juniors to kit up and hit the court this weekend

Mudgee Lakers Junior basketball teams will head to Griffith this weekend to compete in round one of the Waratah Western Junior League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.