Juniors to kit up and hit the court this weekend

Mudgee Lakers Junior basketball teams will head to Griffith this weekend to compete in round one of the Waratah Western Junior League competition.
Five teams will participate this year, U14 girls, U14 boys, two U16 boys and U18 boys.
All teams have been training hard for the last few months to prepare for the hard slog over three rounds that confronts them, the boys teams after playing in the competition last year fully aware of how tough it is just to win a single game, let alone progress to the play offs.
Of course in 2022, the U14s did win their division and with the majority now in the U16 teams, there is a quiet confidence there will be another trip to the play offs for one, if not both, of the teams.
The U14 girls team, most of whom have not played in a local competition, let alone the high level and competitive nature of the Western Junior League (WJL), will find it tough going and will experience many ups and downs during the weekend.
But, they are keen and excited about their participation and will no doubt give it all in the games they will be playing, against teams far more experienced than themselves.
The U14 boys, with a mixture of players from the victorious WJL team last year, and others who made the squad, are an unknown quantity, but, if they play to their ability, are capable of springing a upset or two against other teams in their group.
Most of the U18s are playing in their second WJL competition, arguably the toughest age group to win, no matter which division.
All teams have the maximum numbers in their line ups, however, with Touch championships on at Dubbo this weekend, some will be without key players until round two, while a few players are also unavailable to play for personal reasons.
The Mudgee junior basketball pre-season tips off next week, 155 players registered across the three groups.
An influx of players in Group A comprising eight teams, has officials allocating two games to Monday afternoon at the PCYC, from 4pm to 6pm, the others on Wednesday at 4pm and 4-50.
Group B has six teams and will play on Wednesday at the PCYC games at 5-40, 6-30 and 7-20.
Group C, for 18s, U18s, & U16s play at St Matthews on Wednesday afternoon, six teams in the competition, games starting at 4pm.
A few slots for new players in teams still available in Group A, around six in Group B, although of course additional teams can be formed if extra registrations make this option viable.
Girls are still invited to register for Group C, and there are openings in the boys teams for additional players.
