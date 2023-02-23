The State Election is just a few weeks away.
And in the days leading up to the March 25 poll, the political parties and their representatives will be lining up with promises and policies as they try to win your vote.
But this election is not about them.
It is about you.
It is about the issues that matter to you, the pressures you're under, the things that shape your daily life.
It's about your hopes and dreams for the future.
To make sure you are properly represented in the days and weeks leading up to March 25, we want to hear about the issues that concern you and will determine your vote.
What are the questions you want the candidates to address?
What are the issues you want answers to? Is it the housing crisis, mental health services, public transport or something else? We want to know.
Let us know and together we can help shape the debate by attempting to get clear answers on the things that really matter to the Mudgee region.
Pre-polling and early voting centers are open from the Saturday before election day on March 18 and ends the Friday before election day (March 24).
You can share your questions through the Mudgee Guardian Facebook messenger, or drop them in the comments section on this story on our website.
Alternatively you can call 6372 1455 or send an email to editor Ben Palmer at ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
