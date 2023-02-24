Psst! I was back on deck for a week

Hey Mudgee, it's been awhile.
I had the pleasure of jumping back into my hometown's paper this week while your editor Ben Palmer was helping out another masthead across the park.
I said goodbye to the Lithgow Mercury, Mudgee Guardian and Oberon Review back in July last year when I made the move to the Hunter Valley and started my role with the Port Stephens Examiner.
It's been a fantastic time, I've met so many wonderful people and to top it off I was named ACM's Young Journalist of the Year for 2022.
Returning to you, remotely of course for a week, felt like a breeze. It's always comforting to know a place like the back of your hand.
I hope you are all doing well and I'm forever grateful to have shared your stories in my time across the three mastheads. It was a ball getting to write for you all again.
Check out some of this week's stories and continue to support your local paper. We appreciate you.
Have an amazing weekend.
- Alanna Tomazin, Acting Editor
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
