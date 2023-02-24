Mudgee Guardian
Court

Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields makes brief appearance in Penrith Court via audio-visual link

By Court Reporter
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields pictured with solicitor Kimberley Norquay-Evans in October last year outside Penrith Local Court. Picture by Nadine Morton

AN historic sexual assault matter against former Dubbo mayor Benjamine William Shields continued when it was mentioned briefly in Penrith Local Court on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.