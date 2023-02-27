Heart of Gulgong beating as strong as ever after new defibrillators installed and trivia night success

The Heart of Gulgong committee is continuing their work to bring more 24-hour automated external defibrillators (AED) to the region.
The group works to increase the number of 24-hour AEDs in Gulgong and surrounding rural communities.
The group was recently able to present the first Rural Communities Program 24-hour AED to the Bungaba community north of Gulgong. The latest installation was thanks to the enthusiasm of the Bungaba Progress Association, the local Bungaba community, and through a Ulan Coal grant.
The Heart of Gulgong works with small rural communities to assist them with the provision of an accessible 24-hour AEDs.
To assist with the support and maintenance of the many AEDs already installed, Heart of Gulgong held their annual trivia night and charity auction on Saturday 25th February at the Gulgong Bowling and Sporting Club.
"It went absolutely brilliantly, it was a really great night. Everybody said what a great time they had and how much fun it was," Rob Barton from the Heart of Gulgong committee said.
Read more:
"We had just under 80 people attend and we have made in excess of $2600. It'll go a long way towards helping keep funds there for AED maintenance about also just keeps the bank account up so we can help smaller rural communities to kickstart them and that's where we are working."
The Bungaba Progress Association will continue to work in partnership with Heart of Gulgong to maintain the AED and standardised signage.
"Now that Bungaba [AED] has gone in, there's another community that wants to go ahead and is seeking funding at the moment, now that the trivia is over I have some time to go out and talk with others," Rob said.
"The irons are out there in the fire. The next thing on the agenda is to get out there and talk to some of these rural communities and encourage them to become involved, we don't have the money to buy an AED for everybody but we can certainly give them a good kick start if they want to get it in and do their bit."
Anyone that wants to contact or support the Heart of Gulgong committee can do so by sending a message to the group's Facebook page or by sending an email to gulgongheartbeat@gulgong.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.