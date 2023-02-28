It was Mudcrab magic at junior state titles with club earning its first ever championship

Last week the Mudgee Mudcrabs attend Junior State Cup in Dubbo. Mudgee had 10 teams attend right through from the u10's to the u18's in both the boys and girls competitions.
Six teams progressed through to the finals, which included the Under 10 girls, Under 12 boys, Under 12 girls, Under 14 Girls, Under 16 Boys and the Under 16 Girls. A fantastic effort for Mudgee Touch.
The Under 14 girls, coached by Erin Perini played their semi final against Manly in an absolute nail biter, taking it out 11-10. This put them in the Grand Final where they played on the stadium, going down to Northern Beaches.
All teams were very successful over the three days, we had our Under 12 girls take out the grand finale which is pretty exciting for Mudgee Touch," Perini said.
"It's the first Junior State Cup Championship title in our history so that's pretty exciting stuff. They were all very excited and even the girls that - just making the grand final is massive achievement for our little town."
The Under 12 girls played a fantastic game, giving it their all, taking the win in a cracking game 5-3. Coach Adam Perini said his girls "dug deep and gave it their all". Player of the final was given to Mudgee youngster Evie Vitnell. The Under 12 girls will travel to Tempe next weekend to play Cronulla in the NSW State Championships.
This is the first time Mudgee has ever taken out a Junior State Cup Championship. Congratulations to everyone involved in Mudgee Touch.
With the recent announcement of more funding for the Mudgee Center for Sporting Excellence at Glen Willow, Erin said she hopes attracting top sporting talent to Mudgee can extend to some of the elite touch football teams around Australia.
"I'm really hoping that we can see the Australian teams and that come back here, previously we had a trans-tasman series play out here and I'd hope to see teams like that would come back and might be able to do some clinics with our kids and build and help develop our juniors," Perini said.
"I think it's just a continuation to build our club and our culture."
