Mudgee Guardian
Our People

A life changing encounter put Todd on a path he didn't expect

Updated March 2 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Lynch with his mother Sandra. Photo: Supplied

Former Mudgee resident Todd Lynch couldn't be happier after having completed a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Catholic University in February 2022, he graduated on Wednesday 5 October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.