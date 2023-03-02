A life changing encounter put Todd on a path he didn't expect

Former Mudgee resident Todd Lynch couldn't be happier after having completed a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Catholic University in February 2022, he graduated on Wednesday 5 October.
The youngest child of the late Mr Russell Lynch and Mrs Sandra Lynch (nee Roth), Todd was educated at St Matthew's Catholic School and Mudgee High School.
Todd's first career out of school was banking before deciding to go to university to study and enrolled in a Bachelor of Business majoring in accounting.
"A few years into my accounting degree, I realised that I didn't enjoy - I didn't quite like accounting. I found it a little bit boring and swapped to a joint study with still keeping accounting but also majoring in management as well," Todd said.
In 2012 Todd went to China on an international placement, a trip that would change his life.
"I met a really wonderful man who was a member of the Australian Federal Police and we have a number of chats about my career and what I saw myself doing... and he suggested, I consider a career in the public service," Todd said.
"So that's what sparked that... I guess I came back with a different view on how public sector administration should work. And that became my goal. When I graduated in 2013 I asked myself, 'what did I need to do to work in the public service?'
Todd joined the NSW Public Service in 2013 following completion of a Bachelor of Business (Accounting/Management) and in 2015 relocated to Canberra to join the Australian Public Service (APS). Still with the APS, Todd worked his way to Director Risk, Governance and Program Advisory Services.
"My desire to want a career in the public sector has been influenced by a desire to serve and passion and deep belief in the need for efficient and effective public sector administration," he said.
"Too often the media refers to public servants as 'bureaucrats' and with negative connotations - whereas I consider it an honour and privilege to be part of the public service.
"My journey in the pursuit of academic success and excellence has not been easy or without challenge - particularly during my formative teen years. Academia was not something I aspired to, particularly in high school when a teacher left a hurtful and formidable impression by strongly encouraging me to aim for simple goals given my 'limitations' and that I would never amount to much in life let alone career.
"High school was not a safe place, both from the students or teachers. However, I am persistent and, in many ways, strong willed, determined to not be defined by sexual orientation, insecurities or barriers placed in my way by others.
"I am determined to be me - and am very proud of it along with the achievements."
