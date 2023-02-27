A YOUNG boy and a man were airlifted to hospital after separate motorbike crashes on the weekend, while an older woman was flown to Tamworth for specialist treatment.
It was a busy weekend for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) with three urgent call-outs within a matter of hours on Saturday.
The helicopter was tasked to a property near Mudgee about 7pm that night to help an 11-year-old boy after a serious motorbike accident.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene after the boy caught his foot in the chain of the bike while riding at a property.
The chopper's critical care team landed and treated the young boy for a serious foot injury, before he was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He was expected to undergo surgery as part of his treatment, and was in a stable condition at the time.
It came after the rescue helicopter was called to Barraba about 8.30pm after reports a woman in her 60s was suffering a medical emergency.
She was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics for a serious respiratory condition, before being taken to the local hospital where the helicopter was waiting.
The critical care team on board stabilised the the woman for transport and she was flown to Tamworth hospital for specialist medical treatment.
Earlier that same day, about 10.30am, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a separate serious motorbike accident at Rossgole, east of Aberdeen.
Paramedics and the chopper's critical care team treated the rider, a man aged in his 20s, for possible spinal injuries.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
