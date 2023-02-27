Rylstone shearer told police he couldn't recall how he got home

A Rylstone shearer has been fined and disqualified from driving after coming before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 22 to answer a charge of drink driving.
Beau Maxwell Trever Spooner, 31 of Louee Street Rylstone was fined $600, disqualified from driving for six months from January 21, 2023 and placed on a mandatory interlock order for 12 months.
Spooner's solicitor told the court her client had been out drinking the night before with co-workers and thought he was fine to drive on the morning of the offence.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Spooner he came to the attention of police due to the manner of his driving, and he would have been severely affected by alcohol the night before.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 7:15am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 police saw Spooner travelling east on Kendal Street.
A registration check on Spooner's car revealed the registration had expired five days earlier on January 16.
Police said they followed Spooner across the Cowra bridge and towards the Mid Western Highway and at the intersection of the Mid Western Highway and Olympic Highway where the road turns into two lanes, police saw him swerve in and out of the lane several times.
His speed was marked at 55km per hour in a 50km zone.
Spooner, they said, turned into Shelley Street a short distance further along, before he was stopped.
Police documents revealed Spooner's voice was slurred and a smell of alcohol came from the car when he was spoken to.
Spooner told police he wasn't able to produce his licence when asked as he had lost his wallet the night before when he had been drinking.
Spooner was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result to alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station where a secondary breath test returned a result of 0.91.
A blood sample was taken for further laboratory testing.
When asked about his alcohol consumption, Spooner told police he recalled drinking three long neck beers from 5pm but was not sure of the exact amount he had drank or how he made his way home.
