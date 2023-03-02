The 'Mudgee Camel' comes to life in new exhibition as Rosby Gallery

Following on from his popular Mudgee Arts Precinct debut, local artist Michael Bourke's solo exhibition, Fables of The Mudgee Camel is another journey into a surreal version of local history at Rosby Gallery.
Curated by Rosby's Kay Norton-Knight, Bourke's exhibition explores the amazing and mostly true story of Adolphus George Taylor - also known as The Mudgee Camel - through a series of surrealist painting and written accounts.
Through Bourke's research of local history he learned of Taylor, a very real person who, if history is correct, was a local teacher, journalist, member of parliament, rogue and drunkard. At one stage he also sued Prime Minister Edmund Barton.
"I read about Adolphus, it was just one sentence, but it must have lodged in my head, and I think for several months or so I just kept picturing a camel wandering about the town," Bourke said.
"I eventually sort of started looking him up... and the more I found out about him, the more ridiculous the story was and the more interesting it was. The pictures just started taking shape in my head.
"I couldn't avoid painting him.
"The idea of telling a whole story at once really appealed to me and I thought rather than painting a camel picture here and there I'll get them all out at once."
The exhibition opens at 6pm, Friday 17 March at Rosby Gallery and runs Thursday to Monday from 10am to 4pm, Saturday, 18 March to Monday, 1 May.
