The 'Mudgee Camel' comes to life in new exhibition as Rosby Gallery

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
A sample of Michael's work featuring Adolphus George Taylor - also known as The Mudgee Camel. Supplied

Following on from his popular Mudgee Arts Precinct debut, local artist Michael Bourke's solo exhibition, Fables of The Mudgee Camel is another journey into a surreal version of local history at Rosby Gallery.

