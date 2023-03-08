Goldring comes out on top with award for regional sales agent of the year at industry event

Mudgee real estate agent David Goldring has been placed in very good company among the best in his field after taking out the Regional Sales Agent of the Year at a recent industry event in Sydney.
On the awards night, The Property Shop came away with one win with David Goldring being awarded the top regional gong - in a competitive field of strong finalists across Australia and New Zealand.
The award recognises and celebrates the achievements of David and his Client Services Manager Ashley over the last 12 months as well as the support from his clients and the Mudgee community.
"It's always nice ti get a pat on the back and know you're doing the right thing. It's very humbling and [I'm] very proud of the team, because you're only as strong as your team," David said.
Read more:
"You've got to be proud, you can't help but puff your chest out a bit and say - it's a very, very competitive industry we're in and that's why the people at the top are extremely competitive.
"It's also a beautiful network, as good as it is to beat them, they're very good at what they do as well. So I bet you I only won by a whisker because everyone is very good at their own profession as well."
The Property Shop were announced as finalists in FIVE categories for the 14th Annual Australasian Real Estate Results Awards (ARERAs). The five categories The Property Shop were finalists include:
Reflecting on his win, David said it absolutely wasn't a solo effort.
"I think we did about 100 sales for team Goldring and but it wasn't just the fact that we did 100 sales it was the fact that the average went up to around $850,000," he said.
"From $700,00 so that's considerable growth from within the team, and the fact is that the sales side of it, of the actual selling is a joint effort and predominantly done by my CSM Ashley McGrath and you literally could not be as successful as I am with her by my side."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.