Goldring comes out on top with award for regional sales agent of the year at industry event

Updated March 8 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:30pm
David Goldring with Client Services Manager, Ashley McGrath. Photo: Supplied

Mudgee real estate agent David Goldring has been placed in very good company among the best in his field after taking out the Regional Sales Agent of the Year at a recent industry event in Sydney.

