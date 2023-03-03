Mudgee Guardian
Our Future

Country University Centre to be built in Mudgee could mean less travel for students

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
A top-down view of the proposed layout of the building.

On Thursday, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced $1,270,000 for a Country Universities Centre (CUC) which will allow students to obtain their degrees without the need to move away from home. The facility is scheduled to open in 2024.

