Country University Centre to be built in Mudgee could mean less travel for students

On Thursday, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced $1,270,000 for a Country Universities Centre (CUC) which will allow students to obtain their degrees without the need to move away from home. The facility is scheduled to open in 2024.
The centre would be located between Court and Smith Street in Mudgee's west.
Council also committed $700,000 to the project at their last meeting. Mayor Des Kennedy said the investment is fantastic to see.
"A CUC will provide great opportunities for residents working and studying, and additionally will assist the region to retain youth that are often forced to move away for study," Mr Kennedy said.
Country Universities Centre interim-CEO Duncan Taylor said the Mudgee and broader community will benefit greatly from having a local CUC Centre.
"As we've seen in our other centres, the combination of study spaces, technology, the student community and the human support will provide the needed environment for local students to thrive in their studies and will enrich opportunities across the Orana region," Mr Taylor said.
