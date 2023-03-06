Countryfit Gym opened the doors of its new premises more than two years after embarking on the project.
After more than three decades at their well-known Short Street address, Glenn and Fiona made the decision in 2020 to step back a bit from Countryfit, while at the same time overseeing the planning and construction of a new gym located at 86 Depot Road which opened on Monday morning, 6 March.
Glenn told the Mudgee Guardian that seeing the project through was really a team effort.
"I'm only one person, the amount of people that contributed to everything has made the difference and made it a world-class gym. It's big step from where we've come [before]," Glenn said.
"I just drew it on a bit of paper roughly how I wanted it - it's hard to get your head around what I had on there to what this is now... Dan Baggett and Dean Rheinberger have made it what it is."
The double-storey gym sports a totally-new collection of workout machines and equipment along with a women's-only area, a crèche and a number of new workout rooms.
The sale of the old gym was handled by Hugh Bateman of The Property Shop, and while the gym will be under new management, Glenn and Fiona will still show their faces around as much as possible.
Glenn and his wife Fiona are looking forward to enjoying a semi-retirement with plans to spend the next decade or more travelling.
"I suppose I have been doing this since I was 15 to 16 years old. It's a way of life, a lifestyle and looking back I wouldn't have done it any other way. I love what I do and I have made some wonderful friends. I really enjoy being around positive and self minded people," Glenn said in 2020.
"Thank god it's finished. It's great, a lot of time and energy went into it and a lot of stress and I'm glad that part is over," Fiona said.
"I think sometimes we'll still turn down that old [Short Street] road out of habit."
"It's been stressful, I'm nearly 60, it's something you don't take on, I'm lucky there are so many people around me supporting me," Glenn said.
