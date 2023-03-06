People in the Dubbo are woke to the small of smoke on Monday but there was good news about the Cranbrook bushfire to the city's south.
By Tuesday morning the blaze - which continues to burn through more than 400 hectares - was being controlled and the warning level had been reduced from emergency to advice.
Near Lake Burrendong, the Dripstone fire was also being controlled and was at the advice level.
There was also a positive update relating to the Tambaroora bushfire between Mudgee and Bathurst.
The threat remains as the bushfire remains out of control and has burnt through more than 2000 hectares but after being at the emergency warning level on Monday it was reduced to watch and act by Tuesday morning.
Firefighters have been working to hold the Cranbrook fire south of Dubbo on Monday evening.
Conditions were easing after residents at Toongi had earlier been warned it was too late to leave.
The threat to homes at Toongi is now easing and the fire has been reverted to the watch and act level.
The fire was still burning through more than 400 hectares on Monday night.
Toongi residents are warned to shelter in place as a bushfire is burning at emergency warning level in the Cranbrook area, approximately 20 kilometres south of Dubbo, and heading towards the locality, on Monday afternoon, March 6.
The fire is burning in an easterly direction towards Obley Road and Toongi, and people in the Toongi area have been advised to shelter in place as the fire approaches.
The fire is currently 700 hectares in size and is out of control.
A number of smaller grass fires have also popped up around the larger blaze.
Meanwhile, Orana residents need to be prepared to act if they are threatened by fire as a number of bush and grass fires are burning in the region on Monday afternoon, March 6.
People are warned to keep an eye on the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me app as fires burn in hot and dry conditions, including one with a watch and act status at Dripstone, near Lake Burrendong.
NSW Rural Fire Service Orana Team, Public Information Officer, Superintendent Paul Best, said "the main message for this afternoon is the conditions are deteriorating and people need to continue to monitor the Hazards Near Me app, and stay up-to-date with the latest warnings and advice".
"There are a number of fires right across the region, burning under extreme fire conditions, and people need to be prepared to act if they are threatened by fire," Superintendent Best told the Daily Liberal.
"The conditions are changing and we are responding to a number of fires, both with ground crew and supported by aircraft."
"There are a number of properties in the area, and people in the area should follow the directions of firefighters who are on the scene there," he said.
Reflections Holiday Parks at Lake Burrendong announced they were closed due to the fire.
Superintendent Best said there are a number of isolated properties in the Cranbrook area.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a maximum of 39 degrees in Dubbo on Monday and at 4.30pm the mercury had hit 38 degrees, with conditions becoming windy.
"As the conditions continue to deteriorate throughout the afternoon, those fires could change direction and cause more problems," Superintendent Best said.
Close to 50 fires were burning around the state on Monday afternoon with some of the most serious in the western area.
An emergency warning was issued for the Alpha Road bushfire in the Tambaroora area between Mudgee and Bathurst, with residents told it's too late to leave and they should seek shelter.
The fire was burning through more than 600 hectares and reportedly resulted in one teenage girl being admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation.
Elsewhere in the region, the Mitchell Highway is closed in both directions in Girilambone due to a bushfire north of Railway Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area but those travelling northbound should divert at Nyngan via the Barrier Highway to Cobar and then Kidman Way to Bourke.
Motorists travelling southbound should divert at Bourke via Kidman Way to Cobar then the Barrier Highway to Nyngan.
These alternative routes are suitable for all vehicles.
A grass fire is also burning in the area of Glenariff Station between Coolabah and Byrock, north-west of Nyngan. The fire may threaten isolated properties. Firefighters and landholders are working to slow the spread of the fire.
There are also a number of grass fires that are under control in the area including the Old Mendooran Road, Bruah; Mt Hope Road, Coolah; Lochnaw Road, Binnaway; and Ropers Road, Binnaway fires.
Hazards Near Me app: https://www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/hazards-near-me-app
Fires Near Me website: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
