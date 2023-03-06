BATHURST students will attend a dinner this week to celebrate International Women's Day.
"In homage of the day and to women within the diocese and beyond, the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst's Diversity and Inclusion Committee hosts an International Women's Day Dinner every year," diocese executive director of schools Christina Trimble said.
This year's dinner will be held this Wednesday, March 8 at Rydges Mount Panorama and the guest speaker will be Ali Broinowski, the founder and owner of the Mudgee and Dubbo home styling business, Perfectly Sorted.
Ms Broinowski also heads up the Mudgee business chamber and is a member of the Mudgee Region Tourism Board.
"It's a tradition that the guest speaker chooses a charity and this year proceeds from the evening will go to Rio's Legacy," Ms Trimble said.
Ms Trimble said the evening at Rydges Mount Panorama will be attended by students from Catholic schools including Bathurst's MacKillop College, Lithgow's La Salle Academy, Orange's James Sheahan and Mudgee's St Matthews, along with guest school St Stanislaus' College, staff, teachers and other special guests.
Ms Trimble said the evening is sponsored by Catholic Education's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, whose purpose is to bring together members of the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst community "to engage in diversity outreach initiatives".
"We look forward to another wonderful IWD (International Women's Day) event in 2023," Ms Trimble said.
