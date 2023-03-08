Mudgee Guardian
Statue of feminist icon Louisa Lawson unveiled in Mudgee on International Women's Day

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Artist Margot Stephens and Louisa Lawson descendent Pam Stein at the unveiling of the Lawson statue. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A bronze statue of suffragist and feminist Louisa Lawson was officially unveiled on Wednesday, cementing her place in Mudgee's historical and contemporary history.

