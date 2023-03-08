Statue of feminist icon Louisa Lawson unveiled in Mudgee on International Women's Day

A bronze statue of suffragist and feminist Louisa Lawson was officially unveiled on Wednesday, cementing her place in Mudgee's historical and contemporary history.
The six-foot-tall bronze statue lives outside the Mudgee Town Hall Library on Market Street after a successful fundraising campaign by a local Rotary club which saw Mid-Western Regional Council contribute $50,000 towards the project.
The unveiling was attended by more than 100 enthusiastic locals and stakeholders to watch the unfurling of the statue by Professor Lesley Hughes who wrote the article that inspired the project. Hughes was flanked by local sculptor Margot Stephens, Mayor Des Kennedy and Nationals Candidate Dugald Saunders as well as members of Rotary who helmed the project.
A story written by Professor Hughes that was published in The Monthly in August 2020 focused on Louisa and touched on the fact that there are more statues to animals in Australia than there are of women. This article was the spark that ignited the idea that led to the statue's creation.
"For years after I wondered how I might help bring Louisa to greater public attention. In early 2020 I realised that in August of that year it would be the 100-year anniversary of Louisa's death so I persuaded the editor of The Monthly to let me write a short piece coinciding with that anniversary to honour Louisa," Professor Hughes said.
"Louisa was driven by what seems like a very simple idea, justice for everyone. She wanted the female half of the Australian population afforded the same rights and opportunities as the male half. It seems like a blindingly obvious idea today at least in theory, if not always, in practice. But in the 1800s it was a pretty radical idea."
Also in attendance was Pam Stein a living descendant of Louisa Lawson who resides in Coonabarabran who said it felt fulfilling to know that Louisa will never be forgotten.
"She was an amazing woman and I'm really pleased that now she's there and she just won't be the mother of Henry Lawson. She was a great poet herself, I think personally that she was better poet than Henry," Ms Stein said.
"She's there for everything she did - you can read on the statue - underneath her there's a pile of books, the books have on the binding the things that she was involved with and they're so relevant now."
The statue of Louisa sits upon a stack of books with titles that refer to causes that the feminist fought for. 'Female prison wardens and doctors', 'books for children in the outback' and 'facilitating female access to higher education' are among the causes listed.
"Things that she wrote in the Dawn, if you read them now they're still relevant today. Things like domestic violence, equity for women, working women, unionism, employment, everything," Stein said.
"Honestly I didn't think there would be so many [people]. There's so many people and they're so interested in her life. It's just really wonderful."
When designing the statue, Margot Stephens said extra care was taken to nail every aspect of the design of the bronze portrait.
"Books represented freedom to Louisa, where she believed anyone can choose to be anything," Stephens said.
"From the few remaining photographs of Louisa that exist, I was able to identify her hairstyle and clothes for the chosen time period. Stephanie Phyllis... made the undergarments for the costume. Mudgee dressmaker Kayt Dickson recreated Louisa's jacket and walking skirt.
"Some describe Louisa Lawson as formidable, self-righteous and confrontational, no doubt she was. But I also gleaned an impression through her own words and deeds that she was a woman who loved reading to her children who delighted in pranks and whose satire is evident by articles penned by herself in The Dawn.
"This was a woman with a sense of humour that she kept carefully under wraps. I ask myself what Louisa would like me to portray... I believe she would like me to portray her strength, her humanity and her guarded humour."
